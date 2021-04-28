Minnesota Department of Health Reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Wednesday bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 572,025 in the state.

Health officials also reported 22 news deaths bringing the death total to 7,113 in Minnesota.

The 22 newly reported deaths included four long-term care residents and one person in their 30s.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 9,140,195 tests have been completed to date.

There are 550,992 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 30,040 patients have required hospitalization and 6,108 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Meanwhile, 2,468,406 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,811,171 are fully vaccinated, according to the last MDH data.

