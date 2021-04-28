New Pet Grooming Service Open in Superior

Purr-fectly Superior Grooming opened in June of 2020 but has taken off as of late with more people opting for a more personal grooming style.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A new mobile grooming service is now open in Superior.

Owner Amy Laessig says, along with bringing her unique services to your home she also helps educate the owners about pet maintenance involving them in the grooming process.

“I kind of educate them on how to keep the dog maintained in between grooms. It’s obviously better for the dog. It’s more comfortable for them. I do regular cuts, custom styles. I had a lady the other day that had a style that was unique to her dog and it’s what she wanted and I followed it step by step,” Purr-fectly Superior Grooming Owner, Amy Laessig says.

