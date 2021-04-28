Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics Opening in Smaller Communities

PROCTOR, Minn.-As the pandemic continues on, more vaccination clinics are popping up around the region.

Today the Proctor turf facility opened its doors to more than 100 people seeking their first dose of the vaccine.

St. Louis County Public Health leaders say this is the first time they’ve had a clinic in that area before, as they work to get to more rural areas.

“We have an advisory team of community members and community organizations that we meet with on a weekly basis to kind of keep our ear to the ground, [and discuss] where might be some good ideas to pop up vaccine clinics, so the Bayview area was suggested,” said Josh Gorham, of the St. Louis County Public Health Department.

Those who received their first dose of the vaccine today, will be able to get their second dose at the same location three weeks from now.

Information about upcoming vaccination clinics can be found here.