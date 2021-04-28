Prep Softball: Greenway Hands Proctor First Loss, Hermantown Earns Comeback Win Over Duluth East

The Raiders stayed undefeated with a road win, while the Hawks were victorious on their home field.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In a battle of unbeaten teams, Greenway used a late rally to knock off Proctor 7-5 Wednesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field. The Raiders stay undefeated at 8-0, while the Rails suffer their first loss of the season.

In other prep softball action, it was Hermantown getting the home win over Duluth East 11-7.