Six Duluth Denfeld Seniors Sign National Letters of Intent

Wednesday afternoon, Duluth Denfeld honored six seniors who put pen to paper on their college commitments.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, Duluth Denfeld honored six seniors who put pen to paper on their college commitments. That group included Joe Udd, who signed his National Letter of Intent to join the St. Scholastica baseball team.

We also had a pair of swimmers who are heading to St. Thomas as Lindsay Johnson and Joe Rudd will be jumping in the pool for the Tommies, who are making the jump from Division III to Division I.

Other commits include Mary Johnson joining the Elmhurst University women’s soccer team, Isaac Fink heading to Augustana for cross country and track and Claire Barless signing her MLI to play soccer at Bates College in Maine.