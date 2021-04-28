St. Scholastica Baseball Sweeps Home Doubleheader Against UW-Superior

In Game One, sophomore Jake Schelonka led the way with six RBI as the Saints topped the Yellowjackets 13-9.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica baseball team continued their dominance over UW-Superior as they swept a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

In Game Two, Virginia native Jack Perala recorded a career-high nine strikeouts as CSS shutout UWS 11-0 in eight innings.