UMD Students Kayak Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn.– With the nice day outside Wednesday, some UMD students spent time out on the water.

Led by UMD’s outdoor recreation program, students learned how to kayak. They started along Park Point and paddled under the lift bridge, around the William A. Irvin, and other popular spots around Canal Park.

“It’s been an isolating semester. It’s been an isolating year. And I hope that students feel like they’re able to connect with each other in a safe, outdoor environment and I hope that this brings some levity to their semester,” said Melody David-Mcknight, the Sea Kayaking Coordinator for the UMD Rec Sports Outdoor Program.

The group will be out kayaking again on Friday. The public can join in later this summer.