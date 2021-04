UWS Softball Team Splits Doubleheader with Northland College

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After getting shutout in Game One by Northland College, the UW-Superior softball team defeated the LumberJills 5-2 in Game Two Wednesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets got three hits from Tayler Kraemer, while Tiffany Kirk finished with two RBI.