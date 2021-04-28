WATCH TONIGHT: Biden to Pitch Sweeping ‘Family Plan’ in Speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families, and education that would transform the role government plays in American life.

Biden delivers the Wednesday speech on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden will make his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Democrat will speak in a Capitol still surrounded by black fencing after insurrectionists protesting his election occupied the dais where he’ll stand.

Biden will lay out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care, and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.

How to watch President Biden’s Address to Congress: