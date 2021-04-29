COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Trend Up in Itasca County as Vaccine Rollout Continues

Itasca County Public Health Division Urges All Residents to Research and Receive Their COVID-19 Vaccination

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Itasca County Public Health and area residents are reflecting on the gratitude of science after surpassing the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Health Department reports new cases of COVID-19 to continue to rise in Itasca County, especially among residents aged 30 – 50, and school-aged children.

As of Thursday, April 29, in the past seven days, 152 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the county.

One year into the pandemic, hospitalizations are also continuing to rise.

Officials report 53 lives have been lost due to the virus in Itasca County since March of 2020.

As the numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction, leaders say it’s up to the public to do their part in helping the community overcome and reach herd immunity.

“I’m a huge patriot for this country and I concluded that it’s part of my obligation to the country — part of my patriotic duty to help reach herd immunity and to get this vaccination. So when I had the opportunity to do that, I did,” said Noah Wilcox, President of Grand Rapids State Bank.

“Please stay strong. Stay six feet apart from others. Our schools are working to stay in person for the remainder of the year. They want to host proms, graduations. Our businesses want to stay open and even be able to open their capacity further,” said Kelly Chandler, division manager for Itasca County Public Health.

Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continue to be administered at several clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in Itasca County.

For those in need of help registering, or if you’re homebound and unable to travel to a vaccination site, contact the Itasca County COVID message line at 218-327-6784.

