DECC to Bring on New Employees as Canal Park Preps for Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– “We had one mission over really the last year and that was to make sure that the DECC survived the pandemic, which we have,” said DECC Interim Executive Director Roger Reinert. “Now we’re moving on the next mission which is, ‘how do we make the DECC, the DECC again?'”

A big sign of pulling out of the pandemic as the DECC prepares to get hiring again for what’s expecting to be a busy summer tourist season after serious financial difficulties from a shutdown entertainment venue for much of last year.

The pandemic has put a pause on most of the DECC, the William A. Irvin, and most of their employees over the last year. And now with this summer approaching, they’re looking to come back strong.

“As we see business coming back that gives us some of that revenue to them bring some people back on to the DECC team again,” said Reinert.

After 13 months of low operations because of financial impacts from the pandemic, the DECC is ready to hire more staff again. With 20 part-time and 2 full-time positions for the facility and the William A. Irvin Museum.

“Parking attendants, we have some opportunities for building services positions,” said Reinert. “We actually also have two full-time positions that we’re going to be looking to fill, one in event planning and another of building service manager.”

It’s a small step forward for the organization after losing $5.6 million dollars over the last year. Which caused the DECC to lay off 400 employees last fall. Now, Reinert hopes they will come back for the summer.

“That’s the crew that we’d love to see back in again,” said Reinert. “when we really went through a couple really awful days in September of having people get their stuff and turn in their keys, almost everyone said, ‘I love working here and I can’t wait until I can do that again.’ Now’s that time.”

Reinert says that it’s not just a step forward for the DECC but for the entire canal park area.

“The DECC is this foundational asset for a hospitality industry that’s good for our entire region,” he said.

Those at the DECC aren’t the only ones who’ve had the summer season circled on their calendars.

“As summer has approached, it seems like there’s going to be record demand for canal park,” said Matt Baumgartner of the Canal Park Business Association.

Baumgartner says groups are also looking to hire more staff this summer. With vaccinations up and finding new ways to operate during the pandemic, businesses are hoping for a full summer in Canal Park.

“Without the hope of this summer and without a great summer being realized, I think that people will be challenged moving forward so this summer really means everything both to the businesses, to the community, to the city and to our guests that come down here,” said Baumgartner.

Along with hiring more staff for the Irvin Museum, officials announced that the haunted ship attraction will return to the canal this fall.

“A place like the DECC hiring again is really good. Obviously it’s good for us but it’s really good for the community. It is a sign of hope,” Reinert.

More information on open job positions and to apply, is on the DECC’s website.