DEDA Approves $54,500 to Secure Kozy Building

DULUTH, Minn.– A series of break-ins at the condemned Kozy building in downtown Duluth has the city beefing up security around the property.

DEDA, or the Duluth Economic Development Authority, which owns the Kozy building has approved just under $55,000 to add lighting and security cameras, remove graffiti, and further board up the building that’s seen numerous fires over the years.

Officials say the added security is a must before another fire starts.

“We, as the owners of the building also want to be a responsible owner and to make sure that the building is safe and it’s secure. Unfortunately, it’s a vacant building and so it’s our responsibility to make sure that the building is boarded up so people can’t get into the building,” said Kate Van Daele, Public Information Officer for the city of Duluth.

The Kozy building was first condemned in 2010 after its first major fire. DEDA would like the building demolished but it continues to fight that battle in court with former Kozy owner Eric Ringsred.