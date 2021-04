Duluth Boys Lacrosse Pick Up Road Win over Hermantown/Proctor

Tyler Smith and Caleb Keenan led the way with four goals each.

PROCTOR, Minn. – With the score 4-3 at the halftime break, the Duluth boys lacrosse team used a strong second half to get the road win over Hermantown/Proctor 12-3 at Egerdahl Field.

