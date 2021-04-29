Duluth East’s Zaa Buffalo Commits to Central Lakes College

Buffalo averaged nearly seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game, while shooting 55% from the field.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Zaa Buffalo has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Central Lakes College men’s basketball team.

Buffalo was a key member of the Greyhounds team that won their first section title since 2012. And he did it all for Rhett McDonald’s team, averaging nearly seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game, while shooting 55% from the field.

Central Lakes College is located in Brainerd, MN.