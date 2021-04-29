Ecolibrium3 Honored for Community Service Amid Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– The non-profit Ecolibrium3, based in Lincoln Park, was awarded for their service to the community over the last year.

The organization was selected for a Main Street America Award given to groups that helped their communities try to get through the pandemic.

Ecolibrium3 tackled the PPE shortage by gathering volunteers to create face shields. Along with helping clean up local parks when city staffs were unable to due to financial issues from the pandemic.

“Collaboration is our secret sauce in Lincoln Park. We can pick up the phone and call each other and say, ‘hey, can you help me out with x, y, or z?’ and the answer is often yes and that’s really how we keep things moving along in the district,” said Shannon Laing, Main Street Lincoln Park Director for Ecolibrium3.

Ecolibrium3 was one of six winners of the main street forward awards and hopes to continue their work through the rest of 2021.