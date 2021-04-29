Gov. Walz Joins Bipartisan Leaders in Minnesota Legislature to Call for Action on Police Reform

ST, PAUL, Minn. – On Thursday, Gov. Walz joined bipartisan leaders in the Minnesota Legislature to call for action among Minnesota Senate Republicans on police reform, following the passage of meaningful police reform legislation in the Minnesota House.

“The accountability we saw last week for George Floyd is the floor – not the ceiling – of what we need to do in Minnesota to advance police reform. True justice comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again,” said Governor Walz. “I applaud the effort in the Minnesota House to advance meaningful legislation that would make Minnesota a leader in effective and fair law enforcement policies, practices, and behaviors. I urge the Republicans in the Minnesota Senate to listen to Minnesotans and take action.”

“As we grapple with the reality of systemic racism in Minnesota and its impact on Black, Indigenous, and communities of color, we have an opportunity in front of us to build a better system of public safety that truly protects all Minnesotans,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “It is our responsibility to listen to Minnesotans, hear the cries of protesters from across the world, and take action. I’m grateful for the work of the Minnesota House, especially our POCI Caucus members – we can get this done.”

“Right now we have a window of time, while the world is watching, to be the leaders that our communities of color need us to be,” said Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent. “We have just over two weeks to pass meaningful public safety reform. We’ve seen how fast the Senate majority can act when they choose to. Just this week, we passed almost $8 million – very quickly – to fund public safety after the Chauvin trial. We need to act with that same urgency to pass police reform, and I urge my Senate Republican colleagues to prioritize this work now.”

According to the governor’s office, this Legislative Session, the Minnesota House has advanced a package of meaningful changes to our police departments and criminal justice system. These changes, supported by Governor Walz, include:

Reforming the use of no-knock warrants;

Prohibiting traffic enforcement stops in certain circumstances of minor violations;

Strengthening civilian oversight of police departments;

Creating a more robust POST Board to regulate and train professional peace officers;

Working toward ending police-only responses to mental health crisis calls; and

Investing in community healing and support families of those impacted by deadly force encounters with police.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget includes funding for community healing, trauma services, and burial costs for those impacted by police encounters, creating a more robust POST Board, and a grant program to promote innovations in community safety, including co-responders models.