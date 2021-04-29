Hayward Community Preparing for Fishing Opener

HAYWARD, Wisc. — After five years, the muskie capitol of the world is set to host the annual Governors Fishing Opener this weekend in Hayward.

“I would probably suggest maybe small mouth fishing if you’re looking at targeting a little bit bigger species. If you’re looking to catch and capture maybe take something home to eat before the opener I would probably go for perch and crappy,” Hayward Bait and Bottle Sales Associate, Trent Hoff says.

That added foot traffic means area stores will see a boom in business.

“Fishing opener means Hayward comes alive, and it’s definitely a pretty busy weekend for fishing opener, but it’s a lot of fun and usually we are just hopeful that it’s good weather,” Hoff says.

And casting a line could lead to a new world record muskie.

“There’s been three or four world records taken from the area waters. There’s just generally good fishing to be had,” Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame Executive Director, Emmett Brown says.

But for experienced fishermen, it’s all about getting out on the water.

“Catching fish is definitely fun and it’s a bonus but as long as you can get out there and spend time with your friends and family that’s the important thing,” Hoff says.

A community event, coming back to a historic fishing community.

“Get out and fish. Remember, it’s called fishing not catching. Just get out and fish. Enjoy a nice day out on the water. Enjoy fishing with your friends. Don’t take it so seriously,” Brown says.

Hayward will also host the world class fishing expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday in the fishing hall of fame parking area.

The event will include vendors, boat displays and a fish fry.

