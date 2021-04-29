Party Supply Rental Stores Getting Busy

DULUTH, Minn. One rental store in Duluth says they are expecting a big year for business as the pandemic slows down.

Over at London Road Rental, which has the same owner as Party Express in Superior, business has been growing for those renting out tents and other supplies for parties as restrictions are loosened.

Owner Jerry Kortesmaki tells us last year was tough for them when it comes to renting party supplies, as they only had about half of its normal business for those items. His expectations are much higher this year.

“The party industry is ramping back up,” he said. “We’re seeing lots of reservations of weddings and events. Quite a few of the concerts are going to happen again down in Bayfront.”

He added that tool supplies remained just as hot this year as last, as more people work on projects from home.

London Road Rental is also hiring right now.