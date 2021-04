Samarziya Helps Superior Baseball Get Walk-Off Win over Duluth Marshall

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Jason Samarziya would single in Carter Kalin and Mason Stenberg as the Superior baseball team got the walk-off win over Duluth Marshall 4-3 in eight innings at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 on the season.