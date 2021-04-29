Sections of Downtown Duluth Streets to Close Temporarily

The closures will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday, a part of East 1st street between north 2nd avenue east and north 1st avenue east will be closed to traffic.

During that same time, north 2nd avenue east between east 1st and 2nd street will also be closed to traffic.

The sidewalk will also be closed.

Both streets and sidewalks will be closed allowing for safe inspection work.

Those streets will reopen for public use at 5 p.m.