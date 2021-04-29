Superior Business Gets Ready for Wisconsin Fishing Opener

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Staff at Northwest Outlet in Superior are getting busier as the Wisconsin fishing opener is this weekend.

Some of the more popular items that always sell well this time of year are tackle boxes and lures. Management added sun protective shirts, shorts, and hats are also hot sellers.

Overall staff say business has been good this year, despite the pandemic.

“It’s been an interesting past year, that’s for sure,” said Scott Miller of Northwest Outlet. “We really have some good business through the store. People are really looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors because it’s something they can do.”

Northwest Outlet leadership also expects it to be another busy season for camping as people want to get rid of that cabin fever.