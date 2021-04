UMD Baseball Sweep Southwest Minnesota State in Home Doubleheader

Trevor Gustafson and Tim Pokornowski would each homer for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team got the best of Southwest Minnesota State in both games as the Bulldogs swept the doubleheader over the Broncos.

In Game One, Trevor Gustafson would hit his first home run of the season to help UMD win 5-1. And in Game Two, Cloquet native Tim Pokornowski would go yard as the Bulldogs picked up the win 6-5 at Wade Stadium.