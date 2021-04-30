All Handmade Craft Show This Weekend in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn.-The All Handmade Craft Show began today and will continue on through this weekend in Cloquet.

The event features two different locations to purchase everything from woodworking, to jewelry, and even pottery.

Organizers tell us that the local artists participating are excited to be back out sharing their crafts with the community.

“A lot of people have told me that while they were in lockdown, they made product to get ready for doing a show and so they have a large inventory, so people are ready to sell,” said Pamela Hubbard, the event organizer.

The event, which features about 60 vendors, continues from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. tomorrow at the Armory and Pine Tree Plaza in Cloquet.