‘Beer Tent’ Returns to Earth Rider Brewing for Summer Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Beer and music once again coming from Earth Rider brewing in Superior on Friday as their ‘beer tent’ opened back up for the season.

Live music, food vendors, and customers kicking back with a drink outside filled the beer garden at the brewery on this nice day. Customers can now also go inside the taproom at a limited capacity.

Staff at Earth Rider said their season started early this year and they expect a big turnout under the tent this summer.

“I think now there’s kind of a positivity just in our country and people are even more excited to be outside,” said beer tender Tom Lyscio. “So this nice weather and the tent up is just like, bring it on summer!”

More live music and food vendors will continue at the beer tent all summer long.