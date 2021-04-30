Duluth Boxer Jesse Walters Returns to the Ring Next Month

Walters will head to Alabama in late May for his fourth pro fight.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time in over a year, local boxer Jesse Walters of Jungle Gym will lace up his gloves for his next professional fight.

Walters will head to Alabama in late May for his fourth pro fight. And while he’s excited to get back in the ring, it will be a bit more of a challenge this time around. Walters is traveling out of state for the first time and taking a step up in competition with his opponent rated ten spots above him.

“I’m looking forward to it because I always like a good fight, always been a fighter. He’s a lefty so it’s a little bit more tricky and he’s just got a bunch of experience. They just move a little bit different, it’s like mirroring yourself basically. It means a lot for my career. I just want people to take me seriously as a professional boxer and just show that I will fight competition that is at the top level,” Walters said.

The fight is scheduled for May 22nd and you’ll be able to stream it courtesy of The Boreal House.