Duluth Junk Hunt Begins at the DECC, Amsoil Arena

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Junk Hunt has begun at the DECC and Amsoil Arena and will continue on from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Some of the proceeds will go to the Duluth Harbor Mission.

