Duluth P.D Investigating Overnight Stabbing in Hillside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police continue to investigate a stabbing in the cities east hillside neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. at 820 east 4th street on reports of a male who had been stabbed and ran into the nearby laundromat.

The suspect remains at large Friday morning.

Both the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

This remains an active investigation.