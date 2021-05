Esko Softball Stays Undefeated with Road Win Over Duluth East

The Eskomos improve to 6-0 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – After scoring no less than 12 runs in their first five games, the Esko softball team was held to just three and it was still enough for the win as they topped Duluth East 3-2 Friday afternoon at Ordean Field.

