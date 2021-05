Hermantown/Proctor Girls Lacrosse Fall to New Prague in Overtime

The Stealth are still searching for their first win of the season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In a game that stayed tight until the very end, the Hermantown/Proctor girls lacrosse team fell at home to New Prague 10-9 in overtime Friday night at Centricity Stadium.

