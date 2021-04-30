North Star Academy Students Sample Local Maple Syrup

The trees yielded about 60 gallons of sap which was boiled down to one gallon of syrup.

DULUTH, Minn. — Students at the North Star Charter school got a chance to sample the maple syrup they started tapping almost one month ago.

On Friday, students went more in depth with the science and cultural significance of making the syrup along with testing their final product.

“I think some of them were a little bit surprised that it tasted different then store bought processed maple syrup. So it’s fun to hear their reactions,” North Star Academy Art Teacher, Amy Fitzpatrick says.

This is all part of the outdoor education program at the school that will be expanding more next year.