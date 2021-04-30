Prep Baseball: Virginia, Grand Rapids Earn Road Wins

Friday afternoon was a good one for the Blue Devils and the Thunderhawks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Virginia baseball team scored early and often as they rolled past Moose Lake/Willow River 25-4 in five innings Friday afternoon at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex.

In other prep baseball action, Grand Rapids needed just six innings to get the road win over Proctor 11-0 at Egerdahl Field. Garrett Drotts led the way with three RBI, while Andy Linder was the winning pitcher for the Thunderhawks.