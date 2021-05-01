College Baseball: St. Scholastica Powers Past Martin Luther, UW-Superior Splits With Crown

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica baseball team continued their winning ways, powering past Martin Luther to sweep the doubleheader 19-5 and 11-0, both in seven innings.

Mitchell Novak finished the first game 2-for-4 with four runs scored while Luke Schemenauer went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI. Jake Schelonka finished with four RBI.

In the second game, the balls flew out of the park, with Schelonka, Jack Tiemann and Kam Larson each hitting a home run. Novak went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI at the plate.

CSS improves to 13-5 (9-3) and is scheduled to play at North Central on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.

Across the bridge, the UWS baseball team split the doubleheader with Crown, winning the first game 15-14 in 10 innings but dropping the second game 11-0.

Bryce Meverden hit the walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Yellowjackets the game one win. Bryce Flanagan and Nick Zezulka also homered in the first game, with Flanagan finishing with 6 RBI.

The Yellowjackets bats got quiet in the second game, as they finished with just four hits. Mike Rodriguez finished with two hits.

UWS is now 12-18 (5-7) and will host Northland College on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.