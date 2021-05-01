College Soccer: St. Scholastica Men, Women End Regular Season With Shutout Wins at Home

The CSS women captured their 18th UMAC regular season title. Both Saints programs now prepare for the UMAC Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team used a big second half, scoring six goals to get the 7-0 win over Minnesota Morris to capture their 18th and final UMAC regular season title.

Morgan Friday and Kaiya Quam each scored twice while Brea Archer, Mara Roberts and Sami Szendrey each scored once.

The Saints cap off the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record and will be the No. 1 seed for the UMAC Tournament. CSS will host Northwestern on Wednesday in the semifinals.

For the men, CSS scored three goals in the first half to close out the regular season with the 4-0 win over Minnesota Morris.

Finigan Huffington, Keegan Chastey, Collins Wachira and Alex Dodd each scored while AliReza Basiri finished with three saves.

The Saints finish the season with a 5-2 record and will face Bethany Lutheran on the road on Wednesday in the UMAC Tournament semifinals.