Duluth Fire department Receives New EMS Equipment

DULUTH, Minn.– Meanwhile the Duluth Fire Department is ready to roll out their newest ems equipment to help them on calls.

DFD will have all new AEDs, along with new trauma and airway medical bags for every crew in the department.

Fire officials say the new bags can be sanitized quicker and have backpack straps to transport in the field. The new AEDs have voice commands to give better and more accurate treatment in emergency situations.

“They’re able to charge faster, deliver a shock faster, which equals faster defibrillation. They also give us very good CPR feedback so we’re able to perform better CPR and doing good CPR is real important in improving patient outcomes on cardiac arrest calls,” said Captain Paul Gucinski.

With the training over the last week the new equipment will be in use on all Duluth fire rigs starting on Monday.