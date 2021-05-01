May Day Rally for Labor in Twin Ports

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The first of May is also May Day, a holiday traditionally used by groups to support workers’ rights around the world. Labor groups, unions and local officials organized a rally in Superior to support laborers in the area on Saturday.

Labor groups throughout the Twin Ports all got together to honor the work they’ve done in the past and discuss some of the priorities they are seeking today.

“May first is internationally a huge day for labor to come out and speak about these issues,” said David Clanaugh, Labor Group Leader for Democratic Socialists of America – Twin Ports and organizer of the event.

It was a May Day for labor in the Twin Ports. With labor reps, Duluth and Superior city officials, along with other groups to show their support for labor in the region.

“Progress north, superior federation of labor, Duluth central labor bodies, steelworkers,” said Clanaugh.

Clanaugh says he also wanted to bring everyone together regarding the PRO Act a federal bill that he says would strengthen the power of public and private sector unions in the US.

“The right to organize, it would address right to work legislation that basically strips collective bargaining rights,” he said.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine also spoke, recounting his experiences of marching in Madison on behalf of union groups.

“It was one of the most exciting, if depressing moments in progressive history in the state,” said Paine. “When almost every major activists that supported working people and the right to organize regardless of whether their individual unions were affected or not.”

He issued a proclamation recognizing the day as international workers day.

Leaders of the event hope to start a dialogue across the aisle with Minnesota and Wisconsin republican leaders from the area.

“People can change their minds, they can be educated, they can understand the issues better,” said Clanaugh.

But as the future of the measure is up in the air, Clanaugh hopes events like this can show how twin ports communities can stick together.

“This is really one community. The economy, the social life, the educational life. So coming across the bridges, they were built to get people together not tear them apart,” said Clanaugh.

The PRO Act mentioned there passed the U.S. House of Representatives and now goes to the senate. Some Duluth and Superior city officials are planning on issuing statements at their next city council meetings in support of the PRO Act.