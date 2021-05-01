Overnight Camps to Return at Camp Miller this Summer

STURGEON LAKE, Minn.– With summer getting closer, families can look forward to overnight stays at a local summer camp again.

YMCA’s Camp Miller is bringing back their overnight camps this summer after not being held last year due to the pandemic.

It will only be two weeks instead of the traditional nine with a reduced capacity of about 75 kids. Campers will be put into pods to limit exposure and a nurse will be on site giving daily wellness checks to keep campers healthy and watch for any COVID symptoms.

“We know that kids are falling behind socially, academically, they need these types of experiences to get back on track and just to enjoy being a kid again and just get outside in the outdoors,” said Emily Marshall, Executive Director for Camp Miller.

Family and day camps that were held last summer will also be available this year.