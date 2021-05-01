Protests for Clean Water Following MN Supreme Court Decision on Mining

DULUTH, Minn.– Another May Day demonstration in Duluth for clean water was held by local environmental groups downtown, which stopped traffic for a period of time.

Dozens of protesters for clean water in Minnesota gathered at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Demonstrators at one point went into the intersection, momentarily blocking traffic down Superior Street.

This comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the DNR to hold a contested hearing on whether the mine’s water basin would work to keep pollution contained.

“It’s really beautiful to see crowds of all ages and all walks of life and all backgrounds coming together for one cause and that’s protecting water and having a more fair and just economy,” said Paula Maccabee, Advocacy Director at Council for Water Legacy.

Environmental groups praised the state Supreme Court’s decision and also protested Enbridge’s Line3 pipeline replacement claiming both projects are harmful to area waters.

“We don’t want to be saddled to that. We want a new economy. We want one that’s just and we want renewable energy and local food and we don’t want any more Enbridge infrastructure, we want them to clean up their old mess. And we don’t want any new mines either.”

Earlier in the week Polymet leadership told FOX21 they are confident in the safety of their mine’s environmental impact. Meanwhile Enbridge has stressed they’ve passed all environmental reviews at the federal, state, and local levels.