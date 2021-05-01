St. Scholastica Softball Sweeps Minnesota Morris, Clinches UMAC Regular Season Title

The Saints wrap up UMAC play by winning their 21st regular season title.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 17th-ranked St. Scholastica softball team bounced back from their first UMAC loss on Saturday, sweeping Minnesota Morris 7-4 and 6-0.

In the first game, the Saints scored five runs in the fifth to help seal the win. Nicole Anders went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and two runs scored, while Aislind Dail went 2-for-3.

In the second game, Olivia Howe pitched a seven inning shutout, striking out six while allowing five hits to give the Saints the win. At the plate, Howe went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI while Dail went 3-for-3 with a run scored.

St. Scholastica improves to 32-4 (15-1) and is scheduled to wrap up the regular season hosting Gustavus Adolphus in a nonconference doubleheader on Monday. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.