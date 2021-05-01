St. Scholastica Women’s Golf Wins Fifth Straight UMAC Championship

BECKER, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s golf team capped off their final season in the UMAC in a big way, capturing their fifth straight UMAC Championship.

The Saints finished at 1035 (+171) , the lowest score in the UMAC’s NCAA era.

St. Scholastica’s Olivia Wright was the UMAC low-medalist with 251 (+35) while St. Scholastica’s Hannah Johnson and Anna Lindemann also finished in the top three, respectively.

Wisconsin-Superior finished in fourth at 1171 (+307) while Northland College finished in fifth at 1196 (+332).

The Saints now prepare for the NCAA Championships in Lansing, Michigan May 11-14.