UPDATE: Crews Still Battling Wildfire North of Virginia, Homes No Longer in Danger

As of about 5:30 the fire was still not contained.

UPDATE: According to the Northland FireWire, A fire official said the blaze burned about 56 acres so far.

Several homes in the immediate area were evacuated, however, the wind shifted and those homes are no longer in danger.

The fire is still not contained as of about 5:30, but crews are making progress. No injuries have been reported.

____________________________________________________________________________

SANDY TWP., Minn.- A wildland fire north of Virginia has forced homeowners to evacuate the area, though no injuries have been reported.

According to the Northland FireWire, firefighters are battling a wildland fire in Sandy Township, north of Virginia.

The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. near the Canadian National railroad tracks.

Resources from the US Forest Service and the Pike-Sandy-Britt Fire Department are battling the fire, along with a helicopter.

Several homes in the immediate area were evacuated. No injuries have been reported.