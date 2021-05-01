UWS Men’s Golf Wins Third-Straight UMAC Championship

Ryan Peterson was the UMAC low-medalist while Joey Cummings and Sam Albrecht also finished in the top five for the Yellowjackets.

BECKER, Minn. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s golf team dominated all weekend, winning their third-straight UMAC Championship.

UWS finished with a three-round total of 912 (+48), the second-lowest at the UMAC championship.

Ryan Peterson from UWS was the UMAC low-medalist at 211 (-5) while Joey Cummings and Sam Albrecht also finished in the top five for the Yellowjackets.

St. Scholastica finished in fifth with a score of 998 (+134) while Northland College finished ninth at 1077 (+213).

UWS will now head to the NCAA Championships in Wheeling, West Virginia May 11-14.