Beer Garden Opens at Bent Paddle for Season

DULUTH, Minn.– A sign that warmer weather is on the way in the Northland, Bent Paddle has opened its beer garden for the season.

The warm weather over the weekend made it a great place for Northlanders to stop by and enjoy a cold drink. With temps in the 80s on Saturday it was a popular place to be in Lincoln Park to hang out with friends and dogs.

Bent paddle’s beer garden will be open at noon seven days a week weather permitting of course.