Grand Rapids Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 29-year-old Grand Rapids man is dead after a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 400 block of 44th Avenue SW in Cass County.

The driver, Vincent David Kordiak, was not wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle left the roadway and into a ditch, according to authorities.

The 2006 Chevy Malibu rolled multiple times.

Alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Backus Fire Department assisted the scene.