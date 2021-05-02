Homegrown Goes Virtual in 2021

DULUTH, Minn.– The Homegrown Music Festival has been one of the countless events put off as the pandemic took over last year.

While the event still can’t get back to the way it was before with big crowds just yet, organizers are still bringing back the good music and the traditions in a different way.

The full Homegrown festival did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now the week-long event kicked off Sunday with some new twists.

“It’s the real first spring, get out and enjoy yourself event of the year,” said Melissa La Tour, Executive Director for Homergrown.

Sunday began the eight-day event where pre-recorded performances from a total of 700 local artists all around the Northland. This comes after the event was reduced in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We had a couple of online events. We did poetry and the video showcase and a couple of other things,” said La Tour.

Organizers made the decision in January to go virtual. Something they say area artists have gotten used to over the last year as they perform for the Northland virtually.

“There’s something about that amateur camera angle that’s very appealing and very down to earth and homegrown. And it’s very nice,” la tour. “It was great to see people making due with what they could but now we’re here for them, we’re hitting it hard.”

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson also spoke Sunday, giving a proclamation in honor of the festival that supports local artists and local businesses in Duluth.

One of those establishments was hoops brewing in Canal Park. Which is unveiling their IPA the mayor helped create.

“It is her signature beer for homegrown,” said Hoops bartender Sue York. “It is an IPA. Come on to hoops and indulge.”

There will also be TVs in the taproom showing the livestream for those who want to have a drink with others while listening to the performances. Staffs there are glad to see homegrown return in 2021.

“This is our coming out party from the normal winter that we have here. It’s also our coming out of COVID party so it’s a win-win double feature homegrown event this year,” said York.

Even though there are no crowds signing along in-person. Organizers say bringing back the event in any capacity is a huge step in the right direction.

“The team came together. I have so much appreciation for the people that I work with directly with homegrown and then throughout the community everyone’s just been great trying to make this work,” said La Tour.

When this year’s festivities wrap up, organizers will come back in June to begin planning for Homegrown 2022, which they hope will return to an in-person setting.