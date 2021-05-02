UMD Baseball Powers Past Minot State in Series Finale

This was the first win for the Bulldogs at their true home field at Bulldog Park since May 4, 2019.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth baseball bats were hot on Sunday, scoring 10 runs off of 13 hits to get the 10-5 win over Minot State in the final game of the three-game series.

Tosten Mann went 3-for-5 at the plate with 2 RBI while Anders Brown went 2-for-4 with three runs scored while McCale Peterson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Russ Tanner got the win, striking out six over 5.2 innings.

UMD returned to their true home field at Bulldog Park this weekend for the first time in 728 days, and on Sunday got their first win their since May 4, 2019. The Bulldogs improve to 13-22 (10-19) and is scheduled to host Minnesota Crookston on Wednesday in a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.