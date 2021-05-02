Vitta Pizza to Give Special for Area Teachers Monday

DULUTH, Minn.– To honor the work that educators have done over the past year, one Canal Park business is showing their gratitude for our local teachers.

Vitta Pizza will be offering a “teacher appreciation day” special to northland teachers on Monday. All they need to do is show their school i-d badge for a $6 margarita pizza at Vitta.

Staff at the restaurant say it’s just a small way to show their support to educators in the Northland who’ve been trying to help kids learn during the pandemic.

“We just can’t thank them enough. We know that COVID has presented so many additional challenges for teaching and it’s really the least that we can do,” said Alina Oswald, General Manager at Vitta Pizza.

That deal is for tomorrow only. Vitta pizza’s hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m.