1-Year-Old Killed in Walker Following Hit-and-Run in Driveway, Suspect Arrested

WALKER, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old girl was struck and killed in a driveway in Walker, Minnesota Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call that a girl had been hit by a car on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township around 4:55 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they immediately began first aid and lifesaving efforts on the 1-year-old girl.

Deputies also learned that the suspect vehicle had left the scene prior to their arrival.

The girl was transported to a nearby landing zone where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle returned to the area where deputies made contact with the driver, a 28-year-old Walker man, and he was taken into custody.

The male was transported to the Cass County Detention Center and is awaiting formal charges.