Chad Persons Named New Head Coach for Grand Rapids Boys Basketball Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Monday, Grand Rapids announced that they are promoting Chad Persons to become the new head coach of the boys basketball team.

Persons had been coaching the JV squad since 2012 and before that, he led the Thunderhawks girls JV team from 2005 to 2011. He’ll be taking over for longtime Rapids coach Dan Elhard, who stepped down before the start of this past season after 18 years as head coach of the Thunderhawks.