CSS Softball Drop Non-Conference Doubleheader Against Gustavus Adolphus

In Game 2, Olivia Howe's home run in the first inning would be CSS's only run of the game as they lost 6-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final games of the regular season, the St. Scholastica softball team were swept at home by Gustavus Adolphus Monday afternoon at Kenwood Field.

In Game 1, the Saints rallied twice before falling short in nine innings 5-4. And in Game 2, Olivia Howe’s home run in the first inning would be CSS’s only run of the game as they lost 6-1.