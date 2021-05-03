Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Food Shack Opens up in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– A new soul food restaurant is now open in downtown Duluth.

Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Food Shack opened its doors Monday on West First Street.

The restaurant offers southern-style comfort food, such as fried chicken, smoked wings, fried catfish, mac and cheese, cornbread, and a variety of other options that reflect the southern cuisine.

The owner, Stephan Witherspoon, wants to continue the legacy of his father, who also owned a southern-style comfort food restaurant in Duluth called Doc Witherspoon’s Chicken Shack.

He said that not only is this a dream come true, but it’s important to have diversity in Duluth’s restaurant scene.

“It’s long overdue to have black-owned businesses, we are one community and a humanity and so let’s all be kind, eat together, laugh together, cry together, and let’s just all live life to the fullest.”

During the first week open, the Soul Food Shack will be offering reduced prices and pay-what-you-want menu items, as they want to welcome people to the new location and listen to their feedback on the food and experience.